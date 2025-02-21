As the Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off the Cactus League on Thursday, a scary moment interrupted the preseason matchup against the Chicago Cubs. A 105.5 mph comeback single struck pitcher Bobby Miller in the head by Cubs first baseman Michael Busch in the third inning.

The line drive caught Miller squarely, sending him to the ground in a concerning scene that halted play. Luckily, after the injury delay, Miller, 25, was able to walk off the field under his own power. However, a visible bump was seen on his right temple as he left the field. His ability to move on his own brought immediate relief, but the incident left fans and teammates worried about the young pitcher’s health.

Following the incident, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided an encouraging update on Miller’s condition. Roberts shared that Miller came into the team’s facilities on Friday with just a slight headache but was otherwise feeling okay, Jack Harris said. In good spirits, Miller even joked with Roberts, telling him he “got a hard head,” showing his resilience despite the injury.

Miller, clearly feeling better, also expressed gratitude for the support he’s received.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Really means a lot. Scary moment, I’m good! All praise to the man above. Can’t wait to get back on the mound.”

While the scare initially raised concerns, the Dodgers are still optimistic about Miller’s recovery. The team has taken a cautious approach, prioritizing his long-term health over rushing him back into action. The Dodgers will continue to monitor his condition closely and hope that Miller can resume throwing soon.

Miller, a crucial component of the Dodgers’ pitching rotation, will need time to recuperate before resuming his position on the mound. While he may miss some spring training time, the Dodgers are confident that Miller will be ready for the start of the season.

Fans and teammates alike are eager to see him return to full strength, especially as the Dodgers gear up for their March 18 debut against the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo series.