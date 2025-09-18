None of the past Los Angeles Dodgers legends shone quite as bright as Clayton Kershaw has in his career. He is still a part of Los Angeles and manager Dave Roberts' postseason strategy. However, the veteran starter announced that he will retire at the end of the 2025 season, making his start against the San Francisco Giants on Friday the final regular season appearance of his career.

Kershaw has deflected comments about his potential retirement throughout the year. However, the 37-year-old is calling it quits after the Dodgers' 2025 playoff run. Regardless of how the team finishes, he will go down as one of the best to ever take the mound in Los Angeles.

The veteran starting pitcher has had his bright moments throughout the season. Kershaw even earned an All-Star appearance, courtesy of Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. While he did not say much about his plans after the season ends, players around the league relished the opportunity to clash with Kershaw and the Dodgers at least once in their career.

Article Continues Below

Los Angeles has high hopes of ending the former Cy Young winners' career with a World Series trophy. He figures to be a part of that, even if he is coming out of the Dodgers' bullpen. Regardless of the role be plays in the fall, Roberts and his players have extra motivation before the postseason kicks off. For now, Kershaw's focus is on defeating San Francisco at home on Friday night.

Kershaw is one of the most dominant pitchers of his era. The Dodgers' southpaw and Toronto Blue Jays veteran Max Scherzer shared a moment in their clash earlier this season. After Kershaw's announcement on social media, it is the last time the two former aces will face the other.

Los Angeles' pitcher is a surefire Hall-of-Famer and leaves behind one of the best resumes in league history.