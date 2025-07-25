As the July 31 MLB trade deadline approaches, the Los Angeles Dodgers are getting closer to a different kind of boost — key reinforcements from the injured list. Two of the most significant updates involve left-handed pitcher Blake Snell and infielder Max Muncy, both of whom are trending in the right direction and could rejoin the team soon.

Blake Snell, who’s been out with a shoulder issue since June, is scheduled to make what could be his final rehab start on Saturday with Triple-A Oklahoma City. The reigning NL Cy Young winner is expected to throw around five innings or 75 pitches in what will be his fourth rehab outing.

In his three previous appearances across multiple levels of the Dodgers’ minor league system, Snell has impressed. He’s posted a 2.00 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP and an eye-popping 17:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio over nine innings. In his most recent outing last Sunday, he stretched out to 58 pitches over four innings, showing progress in both workload and effectiveness.

The Dodgers are looking to get active at the trade deadline amid a flurry of injuries

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged that Saturday’s start could be a turning point. “Once we get through that, there will be a real discussion on if he should join us or do another one,” Roberts said earlier this week. Assuming Snell comes through Saturday’s outing without issue, he could slot back into the Dodgers’ rotation during next weekend’s series against the Tampa Bay Rays — a timely addition for a staff still dealing with injuries to key arms.

Meanwhile, Max Muncy’s recovery from a bone bruise in his left knee is ahead of schedule. The slugging third baseman has ramped up baseball activities in recent days, including taking ground balls and hitting on the field. Tuesday marked a significant milestone, as Muncy participated in on-field batting practice for the first time since his injury.

Roberts revealed that Muncy is headed to the team’s facility in Arizona to face live pitching. “Max is going to go to Arizona and take live at-bats for a few days,” Roberts said. “As we get through the weekend we’ll see where he’s at to potentially go on rehab the next week.”

The Dodgers have managed to maintain their lead in the NL West despite a wave of injuries, and the potential return of both Snell and Muncy could give them a major lift as they head into the home stretch of the regular season. While trade deadline rumors swirl around bullpen upgrades, internal additions like these could be just as impactful.

With the returns of Blake Treinen and Roki Sasaki also on the horizon, the Dodgers appear poised to rearm in time for another deep October run.