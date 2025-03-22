The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to embark upon their goal of attempting to repeat as World Series champions. Unsurprisingly, the Dodgers are many experts' pick to win the 2025 Fall Classic. Still, LA needs to think about the future as well. With that being said, there is one trade that could lead to the Dodgers adding talented prospects while continuing to pursue a championship.

Tony Gonsolin, a 2022 All-Star, did not pitch in 2024 due to injury trouble. This is a pitcher who turned in a stellar 2.14 ERA across 24 starts during his All-Star '22 campaign, however.

His 2023 performance told a completely different story. He recorded a lackluster 4.98 ERA over 20 outings. So who exactly is Tony Gonsolin?

Well, prior to 2023, Gonsolin had never finished a season with an ERA of above 3.23. He is a good pitcher despite his 2023 struggles and recent injury concerns. The Dodgers, though, feature no shortage of pitching options. Hurlers such as Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin would be top three options in other rotations, but they were bullpen candidates heading into spring training.

May earned a rotation spot alongside Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki and Tyler Glasnow. Clayton Kershaw will return from injury at some point, and Emmet Sheehan and Gavin Stone are also rotation options for the future. Of course, Shohei Ohtani is expected to join the rotation later in 2025.

All of this leads us to the following question: Should the Dodgers trade Tony Gonsolin?

Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin emerging as trade candidate

In a lot of ways, dealing Gonsolin to another team makes sense.

The right-handed hurler would benefit from a fresh start. LA has plenty of other starting rotation options, and unless Gonsolin wants to accept a bullpen role, moving on is probably the best idea.

There is also the issue of Gonsolin's contract. At 30 years old, he is under team control through 2026. With next season being his contract year, Gonsolin is going to want to be able to prove that he is worth paying a long-term contract to. Opposing ball clubs with pitching needs would likely pay closer attention to Gonsolin if he receives more starting opportunities elsewhere.

The only way Gonsolin is going to earn a consistent role in LA's rotation is if injuries provide him with an opportunity. Even then, the Dodgers may end up implementing a six-man rotation once Ohtani begins pitching again.

For the Dodgers, trading the former All-Star would allow them to acquire at least two or three intriguing prospects. Sure, the Dodgers could add MLB-ready talent, but their roster is already stacked. LA may as well use a potential Gonsolin trade to boost the farm system.

Possible Gonsolin trade destinations?

Almost every team around MLB could use a pitcher such as Gonsolin. When healthy, he has proven to be quite reliable aside from his aforementioned 2023 struggles. A veteran now, rebuilding teams would make him an instant leader. However, contending teams would love to add a veteran with postseason experience.

The New York Yankees have already been linked to Gonsolin in some rumors as a result of their injuries — Gerrit Cole missing the '25 season due to Tommy John surgery being among them.

Looking beyond the Yankees, teams such as the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels (would the Dodgers and Angels consider a trade, though?), Chicago Cubs and New York Mets would make sense as possible landing destinations. In all reality, a number of other teams would likely inquire about the starter if the Dodgers made him available in trade talks.

So will Tony Gonsolin be traded anytime soon?

Deals are not especially common early in the season. Trade rumors begin to heat up in May, gain extra steam in June and the biggest deals are often reserved for July. Given the Dodgers' situation, and many teams needing pitching help around the league, trading Gonsolin now would not be a bad idea.

It remains to be seen if the Dodgers will seriously consider moving on from the veteran pitcher, though.