The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-5 on Wednesday to extend their winning streak to 12 games. They have the best record in baseball and their second run of at least 11 consecutive wins this season. By winning on Wednesday, the Brewers earned free burgers for their fans, which Brandon Woodruff admits was on his mind.

“I was nervous,” Woodruff told Andrew Wagner of the Associated Press.. “There was a little bit more at stake today. I wanted to win those burgers bad. Who doesn’t want a free burger?”

Wisconsin burger chain George Webb offered free burgers for a day if the Brewers won 12 consecutive games. A 1-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners on July 22 prevented free burgers in Wisconsin. But the Crew wasted no time getting back on the winning side and getting those free burgers.

This is only the third 12-game winning streak in Brewers history. The first came in 1987, when they won the first 13 games of the season and missed the playoffs with a 91-71 record. That team put together a 12-game losing streak that season as well. The 2018 Brewers ended the regular season with seven straight wins and started the postseason with five wins in a row to reach the dozen mark.

Woodruff was solid with the burgers on the line, hurling four shutout innings. It was his shortest outing of the season, which is only seven starts long due to injuries. The bullpen wobbled, with Shelby Miller allowing three runs in the fifth, but Milwaukee's offense made that a moot point.

The Brewers hit the road to face the Cincinnati Reds, who are also putting together a nice stretch. But Milwaukee's pocket panckaes and free burgers are impossible to beat right now, and could roll right over their division foes. As for Woodruff, his next start will come next week against the Chicago Cubs.