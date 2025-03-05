Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is fresh off watching Roki Sasaki fire some impressive heat on Tuesday. But he wasn't the only pitcher he closely observed in spring training. Roberts kept an eye on a star reliever trying to return from injury.

Now, Roberts unveiled when he believes Evan Phillips will return to the mound. He shared where things stand health wise with the relief option via Dodgers insider Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Wednesday.

“Dave Roberts was watching Evan Phillips’ bullpen session today and came away impressed,” Ardaya shared on X. “He will be facing hitters in Arizona while the Dodgers are in Tokyo.”

So Phillips will stay stateside for the Tokyo Series on March 18. But when does Phillips become active?

“Roberts said Phillips could be active as soon as the first or second week of April,” Ardaya said.

How Dave Roberts lost Dodgers star reliever to injury

The 30-year-old Phillips hasn't seen any live action since the 2024 playoffs. Phillips sustained a small tear of a tendon in his rotator cuff during the National League Championship Series (NLCS).

The Dodgers left him off their World Series lineup. But he watched L.A. breeze past the New York Yankees in five games to secure the '24 World Series title. The right-hander joined the rest of the team in parading down L.A. after winning the crown.

The native of Salisbury, Maryland has played for the Dodgers since 2021. He got claimed off waivers in Aug. 2021. Phillips pitched nearly three innings of relief duty in his L.A. debut against the New York Mets on Aug. 19 — taking his first victory as a Dodger that day.

Phillips raised his record to 7-3 on the hill in 2022. He also earned a 1.14 ERA that season. Phillips pitched in 61 total games and posted a 5-1 mark in '24. He fired 63 total strikeouts and delivered 18 saves.

Phillips will throw heat against the Atlanta Braves in a matchup of NL playoff qualifiers if cleared for early April. Or he can take the mound between April 4-6 against the Philadelphia Phillies while on the road.