The Los Angeles Dodgers watched Bobby Miller leave their spring training debut in horrific fashion. The Dodgers pitcher Miller sustained a scary hit to the head. Max Muncy became the one providing the update after the injury scare.

Muncy watched Miller take a line drive hit to the right side of his head. The line drive blasted by the Chicago Cubs' Michael Busch knocked off Miller's hat, then dropped him to the ground. Muncy was one of the Dodgers who rushed to his aide. Miller's teammate, however, provided a promising update via Dodgers Nation reporter Noah Camras.

“Max Muncy said Bobby Miller seemed okay, and was answering questions on the mound after getting struck by a line drive,” Camras posted on X.

Turns out Miller cracked a joke after the frightening moment too, per Camras.

“When the Dodgers trainer asked Miller if he knew where he was, he made a joke about hanging a curveball,” Camras shared.

Miller never finished the game and left during the third inning. The Dodgers were up 3-0 at the time of the line drive scare.

Max Muncy reacts to Dodgers spring training debut

Things unraveled for the defending World Series champions after Miller left. The Dodgers went from holding the early 3-0 lead to watching a six-run explosion. Chicago claimed a 6-3 lead during the third, and kept its bats going from there at Camelback Ranch in Arizona.

The Cubs took a commanding 12-4 advantage into the top of the eighth. The Dodgers didn't score again until the bottom of the eighth in their 2025 Cactus League debut. Muncy was still in a chipper mood, though, inside the locker room.

“It's always good to be back,” Miller told reporters. “It's a short offseason this year, and you never know really where you're going to be at. But it's good to be back on the field.”

But he included the importance of making sure Miller was okay.

“You have to be careful when you get hit in the head. Especially when the ball is coming at you that hard,” Muncy said. “From what I can tell, he seemed like he was fine.”

Los Angeles and the Cubs will return to the field Friday afternoon. Both are also the teams representing the season-opening Tokyo Series set for March 18.