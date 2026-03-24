Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts had a difficult 2025 season. Still, Betts is an eight-time All-Star who is more than capable of bouncing back. He also plays for a Dodgers ball club that features no shortage of talent. Betts would be pitched around by opponents consistently on other teams, but with LA he should see good pitches to hit given the presences of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Kyle Tucker in the lineup.

The Dodgers are looking to win their third consecutive World Series, but what should fans expect from Betts this season? Here are two bold predictions for Betts in 2026.

Mookie Betts hits 35 home runs

Betts has hit 35 or more home runs twice in his career. He last accomplished the feat in 2023, when he recorded a career-high 39 long balls. Despite appearing in 150 games last year, Betts only hit 20 home runs.

As mentioned, playing in LA's lineup will lead to good pitches to hit for the shortstop. It also would not be surprising to see Betts have added motivation following his 2025 season. Sure, LA won the World Series, but Betts knows he can play at a higher level.

He also dealt with an illness early in 2025 that seemingly impacted his performance. With Betts healthy entering the 2026 season, he could return to his All-Star form.

Mookie Betts is 33 years old but there is still reason to believe he can perform at a high level. He may not win another MVP — although anything is possible — but Betts could certainly have a big season if he is able to stay healthy.

35 home runs will be a challenge. Between the added motivation, playing healthy, and hitting in MLB's best lineup, 35 long balls is realistic for the star.

Betts wins a postseason MVP at some point in 2026

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Betts has been fairly inconsistent in the postseason throughout his MLB career. He is a four-time champion, but he has slashed just .253/.343/.397 across 91 total postseason games.

Betts' performance was far from ideal last year, as he hit .229/.333/.314 in his 17 total playoff games. It was a completely different story from 2024, when Betts hit .290 to go along with a .951 OPS and four home runs in 16 games.

The Dodgers won the World Series in both seasons, but they would benefit from Betts finding his 2024 postseason form. The prediction here is that will happen for at least one series.

Will it be the National League Championship Series? Could it be the World Series? Either is possible, but look for Betts to take home at least one postseason MVP honor this year.

So, does that mean the Dodgers are set to win another Fall Classic?

The Dodgers obviously have more than enough talent to get the job done. Every single team around MLB will want to upset them, however. Earning a third consecutive World Series is going to prove to be an immense challenge.

Anything can happen in MLB, though, so nothing is guaranteed. The Dodgers will probably end up reaching the World Series, but winning it all will be extremely difficult.

Regardless of whether or not LA brings home another championship, Mookie Betts is poised for a big 2026 campaign.