The Los Angeles Dodgers repeated as World Series champions last season. It was something that nearly every member of the franchise was able to celebrate, except for probably relief pitcher Alex Vesia.

Just before the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays began, the Dodgers left relief pitcher Alex Vesia off the roster. Not long afterward, it was revealed that he and his wife, Kayla, had lost their newborn daughter, Sterling Sol.

As pitchers and catchers reported to camp this week, Vesia returned to the Dodgers. On Friday, he spoke in a room full of reporters for the first time since his daughter's passing.

He began by wiping his eyes before emotionally speaking for six minutes.

“The lessons we've learned from this is that life can change in an instant,” Vesia said. “For us, 10 minutes is all it took. Sterling Sol was the most beautiful girl in the world. We got to hold her, change her diaper, read to her, and love her. Our time together was far too short … I was not prepared to not bring my baby girl home, but we're carrying her with us every day.

Alex Vesia shares a heartfelt, 6-minute message upon his return to the Dodgers after the loss of his newborn baby. All of Dodgers Nation loves you and Kayla, Alex 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TNC1fhnsOs — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) February 13, 2026

“Kayla and I will keep those precious moments and memories to ourselves. I hope that anyone listening can empathize and respect our wishes for privacy as we continue to heal and as we navigate the ups and downs of a baseball season.”

One can only imagine how he can mentally prepare for the upcoming Dodgers season.

“We are beyond grateful to be a part of this organization and this family,” Vesia said. “So many of you have stepped up and have been there for us in a big way over the past few months, and has meant the world to both Kayla and I.”

Vesia shed light on the grief counseling the family has undergone, the Dodgers' support, and gestures from the Blue Jays, Los Angeles Rams, and other organizations.

During the World Series, every player on the Blue Jays wore a patch with his No. 51 on it. It clearly meant a lot to the Dodgers' reliever.

“They are a first-class organization,” Vesia said. “Kayla and I just want to say thank you to them. When Kayla and I were watching the World Series, we noticed that there was 51 on Louis Varland's hat. I immediately texted Gus Varland, his brother, and I asked him if I was seeing that correctly. He texted me back right away, and he said, ‘the Varland's love you, dude, the whole Toronto bullpen has it too. It's bigger than baseball. We love y'all.'”

Vesia read his statement off of his phone, needing to take breaks to keep from breaking down. Thoughts and prayers go out to Vesia and his family as they work through this tragedy.