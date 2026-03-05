The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of work to do on their defense this offseason. Dallas had one of the worst defenses in the NFL in 2025, which eventually led to Matt Eberflus being fired. It would be shocking if upgrading on defense was not a major priority for Dallas this offseason.

Dallas hired defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who is bringing Philadelphia's 3-4 defensive scheme with him. That means the Cowboys need to redesign their defensive front to fit that new scheme.

Fortunately, Dallas has both the 12th and 20th overall picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. They are equipped to add a pair of foundational pieces to build new-look defense around on the first day of the draft.

Should the Cowboys focus solely on defense in the first round? Or could they add even more firepower on offense?

Here is a roundup of which players are being mocked to the Cowboys following the NFL Scouting Combine.

Note: This Cowboys 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup only includes mock drafts released on March 2nd or later following the NFL Scouting Combine.

DT Caleb Banks, Florida

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

Banks dominated at the Combine, running a 5.04-second 40-yard dash and a 34-inch vertical. He also boasts the longest measured wingspan by a defensive tackle since 1999 per PFF's Trevor Sikkema.

The Cowboys are set on the defensive line, for now, with Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, and Osa Odighizuwa. But Clark is getting up there in age and could be a cut candidate in 2027, if not sooner.

Adding Banks would solidify the interior of Dallas' d-line for years to come.

EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com; Danny Kelly, The Ringer; Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Faulk is the most popular player being mocked to the Cowboys at the moment. At least according to the group of analysts used in this piece.

The Cowboys desperately need to reload at edge rusher. Donovan Ezeiruaku and James Houston are the only options for Dallas headed into free agency. So adding a player like Faulk makes a ton of sense.

Faulk showed off his impressive athleticism at the Combine. That was one data point Kelly used in his write-up on the Auburn defender.

“He impressed at the combine, measuring in at 6-foot-6 and 276 pounds, with over 34-inch arms and an 82-inch wingspan. He showed off his explosiveness with a 35-inch vertical jump as well,” Kelly wrote.

Faulk can provide value right away defending the run and has huge upside as a pass rusher. Remember, he is only 20 years old and won't turn 21 until September.

Dallas could be the perfect destination for Faulk.

LB CJ Allen, Georgia

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

Off-ball linebacker is another huge need for the Cowboys. Unfortunately, the are unlikely to land an elite prospect like Sonny Styles unless they make an aggressive trade up the board.

That said, someone like Allen could easily be available at either 12 or 20.

Allen is an ideal fit to become the starting middle linebacker of the future in Dallas. He has enough coverage skills to play on all three downs, though he isn't great at man coverage.

Hard to argue with this pick.

CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com; Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Multiple analysts have the Cowboys using at least one first-round pick on a defensive back. One of the more popular names is Hood.

The Tennessee cornerback is a monster in press-man coverage, locking down opposing receivers from their first steps. He is adequate in zone coverage too, but any team drafting Hood will be doing so for his man coverage skills.

Dallas could have Hood follow the opposing team's top receiver for the entire game and lock him down. Imagine the freedom that would give Parker when preparing for opponents each week.

Article Continues Below

Kelly has the Cowboys picking Hood at 20. However, Zierlein has Dallas trading down to pick 25, allowing Chicago to move up for safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Trevor Sikkema, PFF; Jordan Reid, ESPN

Terrell, the brother of Falcons CB A.J. He is a polished prospect who should appeal to just about any NFL team.

Terrell is a versatile defensive back who could play in the slot or out wide in the NFL. The Cowboys already have Shavon Revel Jr. and DaRon Bland on the outside, so slot duties would make sense for Terrell as a rookie.

Perhaps more importantly, Terrell's versatility would give the Cowboys flexibility as they continue to rebuild their defense over the next few years.

CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

McCoy stands out from the other cornerback prospects listed here for a few reasons.

First, McCoy projects as primarily an outside cornerback in the NFL. Versatility is nice to have, but outside cornerbacks are arguably the most important assets in a modern NFL secondary. So this should not put McCoy below Terrell or Hood by itself.

However, McCoy's injury history could give the Cowboys some questions.

McCoy did not play in 2025 due to an ACL injury and did not participate in any agility drills at the Combine. In fact, the only physical activity he took part in was the bench press.

McCoy is set to participate at Tennessee's pro day on March 31st. That performance should be huge for how some teams evaluate him before April's draft.

Make no mistake, McCoy could be a risky pick for the Cowboys.

S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Trevor Sikkema, PFF; Jordan Reid, ESPN

Thieneman is a three-year starter at free safety who has the type of size that NFL teams love to see. His speed and versatility on top of his size should make him a first-round pick, even if the Cowboys don't select him.

As Sikkema explains, Thieneman showcased his athletic ability at the Combine and raised his draft stock in the process.

“A 4.35-second 40-yard dash with a 41-inch vertical jump at 6 feet and 201 pounds verified the athletic ability of a player who shows incredible range in both coverage and run defense.”

Dallas already has veteran Malik Hooker at free safety, but he is on an expiring contract. Adding Thieneman would give the Cowboys a succession plan at free safety, and a player who could contribute in several different roles during his rookie season.

Sikkema has Thieneman going off the board at 12. But Reid has the Cowboys trading down to 16 and gaining two late-round picks from the Jets, who move up for WR Makai Lemon.