A 98-mph fastball to the elbow guard sparked tensions at Dodger Stadium. In the fourth inning of Monday’s game, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages was upset after getting hit by San Diego Padres starter Dylan Cease. He turned toward the mound and shouted at Cease while players and managers gathered near home plate.

The situation didn’t escalate into a brawl; no benches cleared. However, it intensified a rivalry that is already one of the fiercest in Major League Baseball. Pages later told reporters he thought Cease hit him intentionally. He speculated that the Padres might have been angry because he tried to steal signs after a leadoff double in the previous inning.

“I probably shouldn’t have reacted like that,” Pages said in Spanish. “But he doesn’t miss with a slider on the corner, yet he can miss with a fastball?” he questioned Cease’s control and implied the pitch was intentional.

Cease denied any intention to hit Pages. After the Dodgers’ 6–3 win, the right-hander stated, “It’s not going to stop me from throwing inside. I don’t know if I’ve ever hit a Dodger before. It just happens. It’s part of the game.”

The exchange drew both managers to the plate and players from both dugouts to the warning track, but the moment quickly calmed down. Still, it emphasized the ongoing friction between these National League West rivals. This tension has been growing since their playoff matches and recent on-field conflicts.

After the game, Pages admitted that his reaction might have come from adrenaline instead of clear thinking. “I tried to find a way to apologize,” he acknowledged, recognizing that the moment overwhelmed him.

Veteran Padres third baseman Manny Machado also commented, dismissing the idea of an intentional hit by pitch (HBP).

“They’ve got some big dogs over there we could hit. This game is crazy. This rivalry. It’s back and forth,” Machado said, noting that Pages is “having a great year” and that such incidents are common in competitive situations.