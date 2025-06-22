Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages and catcher Will Smith continued to add to their All-Star cases with solo home runs in their 7-3 loss to the Washington Nationals on Saturday night. The defending champs are now sitting at 47-31 overall and in first place in the NL West by 3.5 games. While Shohei Ohtani is having another MVP-caliber season, Los Angeles isn't a one-man team, and some under-the-radar players have stepped up their production in 2025.

One of those players is Will Smith, who, despite being a two-time All-Star, is having the best season of his career so far, posting an OPS that ranks fifth in the MLB. As Smith continues to improve, what has been even more encouraging for the Dodgers has been the breakout campaign of Andy Pages.

Los Angeles' third-ranked prospect from a year ago has been one of the best center fielders in the league this season. Through 74 games of action, Pages has a .293 batting average with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs. The 24-year-old is just getting comfortable at this level, and his recent form indicates that the best is yet to come. Dodgers Insider noted in a recent social media post that Pages' this June: “352/.355/.690/1.045, 6 home runs and 16 RBI in 20 games”. Pages went deep in the fifth inning while Smith hit his solo shot in the sixth inning. Unfortunately, neither of those homers was enough to give the Dodgers the win against the Washington Nationals.

Article Continues Below

Will Smith keeps the Dodgers within striking distance with a shot to centerfield 🙌pic.twitter.com/ffGp8fQVUp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Dodgers' starting pitching has taken a hit injury-wise in 2025, but is gradually getting healthier. Shohei Ohtani finally made his debut on the mound for the franchise, and the franchise's newest ace, Blake Snell, and All-Star starter Tyler Glasnow are in line to return sometime in the near future. Los Angeles will have one of the best rotations in the league if all of those guys, along with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, are healthy.

Overall, the production on Pages and Smith is an excellent sign for this franchise as players like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman begin to enter the twilight of their respective primes. The National League is completely stacked in 2025 with teams like the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and Chicago Cubs looking like legit pennant contenders. The Dodgers will ultimately have to be even better than last year to return to the Fall Classic. But Los Angeles is still justifiably the favorite, and Pages and Smith deserve to be All-Stars this season.