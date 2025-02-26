The Los Angeles Dodgers have entered spring training with a lineup that's typically one of the most stacked in baseball. However, this year has been a different story, as various injuries have kept several star players sidelined. The team has faced challenges early on, with concerns about the health of Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani. But as spring unfolds, good news has arrived, offering a glimpse of hope for the season ahead.

Manager Dave Roberts shared encouraging updates with reporters Wednesday, including Los Angeles Times’ Jack Harris. Per Harris, he reported that Freeman will make his Cactus League debut on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies. This is especially significant as Freeman has been recovering from ankle surgery, which he underwent in December.

The 2024 World Series MVP is to start as the designated hitter. With his return, it will undoubtedly add depth to the lineup and strengthen their already formidable offense.

His return to the field is a major step forward for a Dodgers squad looking to overcome the injuries that have plagued them in recent weeks.

But Freeman's return isn't the only thing to look forward to. Shohei Ohtani, who will play for the first time on Friday since undergoing shoulder surgery, is set to take the field. Ohtani participated in live pitching Sunday as part of his recovery. The session came just one day after Ohtani had his third bullpen session.

Meanwhile, catcher Will Smith will also make his spring debut on Friday after dealing with a preseason ankle issue.

While the Dodgers have faced their fair share of setbacks in spring training, the arrival of these stars will undoubtedly bring excitement to the Camelback Ranch camp. With these high-profile debuts just around the corner, the Dodgers are ready to shake off the injury woes and start building momentum as they look to takeoff in spring training.