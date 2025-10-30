Blake Snell fell into the wrong side of World Series history after three pitches. Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sent Snell's fastball pitches above 375 feet into fair territory — for home runs. The Los Angeles Dodgers starter created groans and anxiety for L.A. fans early against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Until he immediately delivered a glaring change.

Bo Bichette never faced Snell's four-seamer — instead taking curveballs. Bichette swung and missed on an 84 mph pitch to end his at-bat…but that came on a changeup.

And noted by Buster Onley of ESPN, Snell never returned to the fastball by delivering this 20-consecutive pitch feat.

“That's 20 consecutive breaking balls and changeups for Snell, after allowing those two homers on fastballs,” Onley posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

How Blake Snell fared after early rough start in Dodgers-Blue Jays

Article Continues Below

The southpaw Snell didn't allow a homer the rest of the first inning. Alejandro Kirk pounded the lone hit after the back-to-back home runs.

Except Snell forced a groundout toward second that got Kirk out. The inning ended on a steal attempt by Daulton Varsho that got picked off.

Snell stayed on the hill during the top of the second. Addison Barger singled toward right, but became the lone Jays hitter to smack a hit off the starting pitcher. The lefty forced a ground out, foul out and struck out Andres Gimenez.

The veteran then once again took on the top of the order — needing to stare down Schneider and “Vladdy” again. Only Guerrero Jr. got on base through a walk, as Schneider struck out swinging. Guerrero Jr. eventually got tagged out at second while Kirk became Snell's latest strikeout.

Snell only allowed one more run after the now tense first three pitches — off a sacrifice fly ball RBI from Ernie Clement. His Dodgers still trailed 3-1 through five innings.