Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell is making a bold claim. Snell thinks that Ken Griffey Jr. is the best baseball player of all time, per MLB Network.

Blake Snell's top 5 @MLB players & rappers of all time 👀 📺 #PlayBall – 10am ET on MLB Network pic.twitter.com/UwjtNvHGA0 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

Snell compiled a list of his five all-time best players. Griffey was first, followed by Barry Bonds, Randy Johnson, Ichiro Suzuki and finally David Ortiz.

Snell also released a list of his all-time top 5 rappers. They are: The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, Nas, 50 Cent and finally Roddy Ricch.

Dodgers fans, as well as baseball fans everywhere have plenty to debate about with the lists. There are plenty of people though who would also include Griffey in a top 5 list. Griffey finished his illustrious career with 630 home runs, and 1,836 RBIs.

Snell has pitched in two games this season for the Dodgers, and holds a 2.00 ERA. He has a 1-0 record.

Los Angeles is 35-22 on the year.

Blake Snell has a connection with Ken Griffey Jr.

Article Continues Below

This is not the first time that Snell has professed his admiration for Griffey. Snell has said in the past that Griffey was someone he idolized growing up.

Snell even named one of his dogs after the legendary outfielder. He called his labrador retriever Junior.

“I think I’ve told him, but I don’t think he would know or care to know,” Snell said in 2022, per Sports Illustrated. “It’s more I care. … It’s cool having a dog named after my favorite player.”

There is another connection between Griffey and Snell. Snell was born in Seattle, and went to high school in the Seattle metro area. He was living there while both Griffey and Johnson were playing for the Mariners, in the 1990s.

“[Ken Griffey Jr.] was everything to me,” Snell said in 2018, per MLB.com. “I loved watching [Adrian] Beltre — which is crazy because he's still playing. Mariners guys are really what I rooted for; Bret Boone, Mike Cameron; it was all Mariners guys.”

Now, it is Griffey's turn to cheer for Snell. The veteran pitcher is currently hurt due to shoulder inflammation. He hasn't pitched since April 2.