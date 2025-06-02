The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a huge series win over the New York Yankees, including a massive 18-run outburst in Game 2. To make matters even better, starting pitcher Blake Snell is teasing a return to the rotation.

Snell has not shied away from talking to the media and establishing himself as a fun guy. He loves to give fans updates, talk to the fans, and even streams on Twitch while playing video games. Recently, on 570 LA Sports, Snell shared an update on his injury.

“I'm throwing 120 feet now. It's coming out with no pain. I feel good.” That is good news to hear if you are the Dodgers. The starting pitching and bullpen have been seriously banged up for weeks now.

Funny enough, the Dodgers are playing the San Diego Padres one week from today. The team that Snell played with for three seasons saw a lot of success with Snell on the bump. In 2023, Snell won the CY Young Award. He now could potentially face the Padres next week in his return to the mound.

Snell was asked about his potential return.

“Ironically, I think in San Diego (next week). I think that's the plan, we'll see though. Some time in San Diego is the plan, but they'll let me know. I'll be ready.”

The Dodgers are currently dealing with more injuries than any other team in the league. You could make a full pitching roster just based on the injured players. Snell coming back is huge for the team. After winning the series against the Yankees, LA is now two games ahead of the Padres for the top seed in the NL West Division. The Dodgers and Padres meet twice in the next three weeks, and those two series have the meaning of being another playoff preview.