The Los Angeles Dodgers have rested Blake Snell long enough. He's first up on the mound against the league's best team the Milwaukee Brewers — with a trip to the World Series on the line.

The franchise made the announcement that “Snellzilla” is the opening starter for the National League Championship Series. Manager Dave Roberts will once again turn to his veteran to set the tone for the series.

Roberts previously looked ready to call on Snell in Game 1 of the Cincinnati Reds series. Snell responded by striking out nine Reds batters in the opening wildcard game. He and Yoshinobu Yamamoto later hit MLB Playoffs history with their Game 2 outing for the Dodgers.

Snell later thrived against the Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS — producing six scoreless innings and fanning nine batters there.

The batting lineup Blake Snell faces in Dodgers vs. Brewers

Snell will face a power hitting lineup out the gate.

Milwaukee pounded seven total home runs leading into the NLCS; with Andrew Vaughn and Williams Contreras leading there with two. The Brewers also witnessed Jake Bauers, Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang smacking one homer during the postseason.

The center fielder Chourio has pounded seven hits during the playoffs — featuring his three-hit performance in Game 1 versus the Chicago Cubs. Contreras follows with six hits throughout the playoffs.

Chourio will likely rise as the lead-off batter Snell will throw heat at first. Followed by Turang and Contreras. Snell has thrown 22 total strikeouts in his career against Milwaukee, but is 1-2 overall in his last three games against them. Monday becomes the first time he faces the Brewers in the playoffs.