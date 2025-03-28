The Los Angeles Dodgers spent the offseason bolstering their World Series-winning roster with even more talent. As a result, LA is favored to repeat as champions in 2025. And one of the organization's new acquisitions debuted in Thursday’s home opener against the Detroit Tigers.

Blake Snell took the mound for Los Angeles, making his eagerly anticipated first start as a member of the Dodgers.

“I loved it. I'm excited for more of it,” Snell said of pitching for LA, per Dodgers reporter Doug McKain on X. “It was cool just feeling the energy and how much the fans love the team. How much they showed loved to me that was pretty cool. When you go out there you just want to do everything you can to win,” Snell added.

Blake Snell picks up the win in Dodgers debut

The two-time Cy Young Award winner faced off against reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and Snell came out on top. He allowed two runs on five hits with four walks and two strikeouts in five innings, picking up his first win with his new team.

Snell left with a 4-2 lead but the Dodgers’ bullpen gave up two more runs, turning the game into a nail-biter. However, Blake Treinen came out in the ninth inning with a 5-4 lead and secured the victory for Snell and the Dodgers.

The 10th-year veteran is used to pitching against Los Angeles having played for the team’s rivals. Snell spent three seasons with the San Diego Padres before joining the San Francisco Giants in 2024. He opted to stay in the NL West, signing a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers this offseason.

Snell will enjoy more run support with his new team. Last year LA outscored San Francisco by 149 runs. This year the Dodgers have even more firepower. Shohei Ohtani hit a home run in LA’s home opener, his second of the season. The reigning NL MVP went yard when the Dodgers kicked off their 2025 campaign with the Tokyo Series. Los Angeles swept the Chicago Cubs in the two-game set earlier this month.

The Dodgers play the Tigers again on Friday. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get his second start of the young season for LA while Detroit will send Jack Flaherty to the mound.