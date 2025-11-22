The current Major League Baseball offseason features a number of big-name free agents, including Kyle Schwarber, Pete Alonso, Bo Bichette and Alex Bregman. Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips does not belong in the class of the most dominant free agents, but he could turn out to be a wise signing for the team that is successful in signing him.

Phillips had a successful run for the Dodgers in the 2024 postseason before arm issues kept him from participating in the World Series victory over the New York Yankees. Those arm issues continued at the start of the 2025 season and Phillips' season came to an end in May when he underwent Tommy John surgery. Phillips will miss the start of the 2026 season, but he should be back in time to make a contribution next year. Phillips was non-tendered by the Dodgers, but they could attempt to sign him to a new deal.

Based on his past work with the Dodgers, he could turn out to be a sharp pickup for the team that signs him. The 31-year-old right hander had a 5-1 record in the 2024 regular season. He struck out 63 batters in 54.2 inning and had a 3.62 earned run average. He also showed excellent control, as he walked just 17 batters that inning and he had a 3.71-1 strikeout to walk ratio.

Phillips became a key contributor for manager Dave Roberts and the Dodgers in the 2022 season. He had a 7-3 record that season with a 1.14 ERA in 63.0 innings of work. While his 2-4 record in 2023 was not impressive, he had a 2.05 ERA and gave the Dodgers 61.1 innings of work in 62 games. He had a 5.08-1 strikeout to walk ratio.

Article Continues Below

Phillips has been a special postseason performer

In addition to Phillips' regular-season success, he has been quite remarkable in the postseason. He has not given up an earned run in 12 postseason games and 15.1 innings of work on the mound.

He has allowed just 7 hits while striking out 21 batters. These performances came in three National League Division Series and two National League Championship Series, all with the Dodgers.

Prior to his debut with the Dodgers in 2021, Phillips also pitched for the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays.