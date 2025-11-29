The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the early stages of the 2025 MLB offseason with one clear priority as December approaches—positioning themselves for another championship run. As the organization evaluates how to maximize its roster for a potential three-peat in 2026, a new report indicates that 25-year-old catcher Dalton Rushing has emerged as a realistic trade candidate heading into next season.

MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand explored potential moves for several clubs in a story posted to the league’s official website. In his breakdown of the Dodgers’ situation, he detailed why the organization could consider dealing the former top prospect after a challenging 2025 campaign.

“Rushing was the Dodgers’ No. 1 prospect in 2024, and while he underwhelmed at the plate in a backup role in 2025 (four home runs, 24 RBIs and a .582 OPS in 53 games), he remains one of the top catching prospects in the game. With Will Smith locked up through 2033, Rushing’s long-term fit on the roster remains unknown. The Dodgers don’t have another catcher on their 40-man roster, so while they’re not itching to move Rushing, using him as the centerpiece for a big trade wouldn’t be a shock.”

The decision in the Dodgers’ hands stems from roster balance. Will Smith is already locked in as the long-term catcher, and the Dodgers are fully built to win now after winning back-to-back World Series titles. That structure leaves Rushing with few realistic opportunities to develop in a meaningful role, limiting both his short-term impact and long-term fit.

For a club trying to support a three-peat push, Rushing represents a valuable asset whose greatest benefit may come through a trade. Packaging him for a controllable starter or power bat would align with the Dodgers’ aggressive roster-building approach and address immediate needs.

As L.A. continues to navigate the MLB offseason, the left-handed-hitting catcher stands out as the most logical — and potentially most impactful — trade chip in the organization.