The Los Angeles Dodgers have a championship roster, but pitching depth remains a priority heading into the 2026 season. Sandy Alcantara, the former NL Cy Young Award winner, presents an intriguing opportunity for the defending World Series champions to bolster their starting rotation. While Alcantara endured a difficult 2025 season with a 5.36 ERA in 174.2 innings, his strong finish and career pedigree suggest the Marlins ace is ready to prove 2025 was merely a speed bump in his career trajectory. The Dodgers should aggressively pursue the Dominican Republic native with a prospect package that addresses both teams' needs.

Why Sandy Alcantara Makes Sense for Los Angeles

Alcantara's comeback narrative aligns perfectly with the Dodgers' championship mentality. After missing all of 2024 following Tommy John surgery, he posted a 3.70 ERA in 10 post-deadline starts, demonstrating his ability to adjust and compete at an elite level when fully healthy. His velocity remained intact throughout 2025, averaging 97.5 mph on his four-seam fastball, suggesting that mechanical adjustments rather than durability concerns caused his early-season struggles. Los Angeles knows better than most how to manage veteran arms, and Alcantara's proven track record as a workhorse pitcher makes him worth the investment.

The contract structure also favors the Dodgers, who can absorb $17.3 million annually through 2026 with a manageable $21 million club option for 2027. This gives Los Angeles flexibility to acquire Alcantara without disrupting their payroll plans. Furthermore, the Dodgers' deep farm system provides adequate resources to construct a competitive offer that addresses Miami's rebuilding timeline without sacrificing core prospects.

The Perfect Prospect Package

Dodgers receive:

RHP Sandy Alcantara

Marlins receive:

OF Zyhir Hope – High-ceiling outfield prospect (MLB No. 19 overall)

OF Eduardo Quintero – Young outfield prospect showing significant upside (MLB No. 55 overall)

OF Mike Sirota – Promising offensive outfielder with 80-grade potential (MLB No. 66 overall)

3B Alex Freeland – Versatile infield prospect with utility value (MLB No. 43 overall)

This four-prospect package allows Miami to target elite young talent while giving Los Angeles flexibility to retain Josue De Paula, their franchise prospect at No. 12 overall. The Dodgers maintain their core cornerstone while still providing the Marlins with multiple high-ceiling prospects spanning various developmental stages. Hope and Quintero offer the type of elite offensive upside that Miami desperately needs in their rebuild, while Sirota and Freeland provide depth and secondary prospects to round out the deal.

The Marlins get a legitimate return focused on their future, while the Dodgers retain the top prospect in their system while still acquiring championship-level pitching. This proposal respects both organizations' timelines and delivers results that benefit each side for years to come. For Los Angeles, adding Alcantara's veteran presence and previous Cy Young-caliber performance creates a formidable rotation capable of defending their World Series title throughout the decade.