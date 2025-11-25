It's been a month since the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series for the second straight season. Plus, it has been a month since Shohei Ohtani won the NL MVP, the fourth of his career.

So one would think that Ohtani would want to take a break. However, Ohtani has decided to play for his home country, Japan, in the upcoming World Baseball Classic next March, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The WBC is scheduled for March 5-17. One of the hosting locations will be Tokyo, as well as Houston, Texas, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Miami, Florida. Houston and Miami will play host to the Quarterfinals, and the Semifinals will be held in Miami.

The World Baseball Classic was last held in 2023. That year, Japan came away as the champions. Previously, Japan had won in 2009 and the inaugural tournament in 2006.

In 2023, Ohtani played with Japan and was the World Baseball Classic MVP. He batted .435 with 10 hits, eight RBIs, and four doubles. Also, he was stellar on the mound with a 2-0 record, 11 strikeouts, and a 1.86 ERA.

Shohei Ohtani is a legend in Japan .

It is safe to say that in Japan, Ohtani has become a national hero in the same way that Roberto Clemente was in Puerto Rico. His accomplishments and his status as a once-in-a-lifetime talent have made him stand out above all the rest.

In Japan, Ohtani has secured endorsements for watches and green tea. Also, when he plays, crowds in Japan gather in big numbers to watch him. If that wasn't enough, Ohtani's image appears on a stamp and a postcard issued by the Japanese government. There are also monuments to him throughout Japan.

Plus, traditional Japanese customs such as humility and respect come across very radiantly in his character. He often bows to his opponents after games.