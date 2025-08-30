At 37 years old, Clayton Kershaw has heard every accolade a pitcher can receive, but Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman may have summed it up best this week. “He is the ultimate competitor,” Friedman said of the franchise icon, who has battled back from injuries to deliver a 9-2 record with a 3.06 ERA in 17 starts this season.

Kershaw’s return to form in 2025 has been as important off the field as it has on it. In a rotation riddled with injuries early in the year, the three-time Cy Young Award winner provided stability just when the Dodgers needed it most. Since debuting in mid-May after offseason surgeries, Kershaw has anchored the staff through his ability to adapt, no longer overpowering hitters but instead leaning on precision and efficiency.

"He is the ultimate competitor."@Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman on 37-year-old Clayton Kershaw's 9-2 season thus far in 2025. pic.twitter.com/5ZuVleZ0vZ — Jim Rome (@jimrome) August 30, 2025

That willingness to evolve has made an impression even on Shohei Ohtani, who has pitched only sparingly since returning from elbow surgery. “Especially on the days that he starts, I’ve learned a lot from him,” Ohtani said. “It’s the way he prepares and how he finds ways to get outs when maybe his stuff isn’t at its best.”

Clayton Kershaw continues to shove, as his career might be near its end

Tuesday’s start against the Reds was a prime example. Kershaw admitted afterward that he didn’t have his best stuff — his slider lacked bite, and his fastball velocity was down. Yet he still struck out six, walked none, and retired 14 straight after a rocky first inning, helping the Dodgers secure a 6-3 win. “It wasn’t a great night stuff-wise,” Kershaw said. “But it worked out through five.”

Manager Dave Roberts praised Kershaw for his acceptance of shorter outings when needed, something that might not have gone over well earlier in his career. “Father Time gets everyone,” Roberts said. “He’s smart enough to understand how many bullets he has, and he’s been more open to doing different things. I commend him for that.”

The results speak for themselves. Kershaw went a perfect 5-0 with a 1.88 ERA in August, his first five-start winning streak since 2022. According to OptaSTATS, he became the only starter in MLB history to record a five-game winning streak in a calendar month while throwing fewer than 400 total pitches. He has also limited opponents to a 1.04 WHIP since June 8, ranking among the league’s most effective pitchers in that span.

For the Dodgers, who once had 14 pitchers on the injured list at the same time, Kershaw’s resurgence has been crucial. Los Angeles is 12-5 in his starts this season compared to just 27-25 without him. With Ohtani stretched out, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow healthy again, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto steady, the Dodgers finally have their dream rotation taking shape for the stretch run.

Kershaw, on an incentive-laden one-year deal, is set for free agency this winter. Whether it’s his final run in Dodger blue remains to be seen. For now, Friedman’s words ring true: Clayton Kershaw is still the ultimate competitor, and his presence could again define October in Los Angeles.