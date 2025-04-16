The Los Angeles Dodgers veteran pitcher, Clayton Kershaw, is in the midst of returning from injury while the team aims to win its second consecutive World Series. After receiving surgery on his toe and knee at the end of the 2024 season, the three-time Cy Young Award winner finally had his first rehab start in mid-April.

Kershaw threw 30 pitches through three innings, earning two strikeouts while allowing two hits, according to broadcaster and communications director of the Oklahoma City Comets, Alex Freedman. The Comets are the Triple-A affiliate of the Dodgers. The 37-year-old pitcher didn't allow any earned runs on the day either.

A great first outing for Clayton Kershaw. 3.0 IP | 2 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 2 K 30 pitches/22 strikes. Retired 8 of 10 batters faced with 1 double play.#Dodgers — Alex Freedman (@azfreedman) April 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Clayton Kershaw's toe and knee surgeries were both on his left leg. His toe surgery focused on a bone spur, while the knee surgery repaired a meniscus tear. There is no real timetable for return for the 202 World Series champion. However, the Dodgers do expect him to return to the mound at some point in the 2025 season.

Luckily for Los Angeles, they have a loaded pitching rotation and can give Kershaw all of the time he needs to recover. The Dodgers are currently using a rotation consisting of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, and Dustin May. Bobby Miller is being given a start on Wednesday against the Rockies, while Landon Knack has started for L.A. this season as well.

That's a solid group for the Dodgers to rely on, and they still have Clayton Kershaw, Blake Snell, and Shohei Ohtani on standby. Los Angeles has one of, if not the most stacked roster in baseball, and they look like a prime contender for a championship this season.

The Dodgers will likely closely monitor Clayton Kershaw throughout his rehab process. His first rehab start was successful, but he'll need to show consistency and re-develop his durability to throw for more than three innings. However, it's a slow process, especially considering he's bouncing back from not one, but two surgeries.