Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw is currently recovering from offseason surgery. He is still with the team, though, and recently took some time for an interview with Chris Henderson. Henderson asked Kershaw to name his pitching Mount Rushmore, and the future Hall of Famer selected four legendary hurlers, via Talkin' Baseball.

“First one for me has gotta be Sandy, Sandy Koufax has got to go on there,” Kershaw said. “He's my favorite. Nolan Ryan might be on there for me, too. I probably have to stick with lefties and maybe go, like, Randy Johnson. He might be on there for me… Honestly, I might go Pedro Martinez as my last one.”

Kershaw could have said himself but he opted to go in a different direction. The Koufax answer will please Dodgers fans. Kershaw admitted that Koufax is his “favorite” pitcher and it makes sense as both are two of the best left-handed arms in Dodgers history.

Ryan, a flame-throwing right-handed pitcher, threw seven no-hitters in his career. Randy Johnson, also known as “The Big Unit”, threw hard from the left-side and earned five Cy Young Awards in his career. Pedro Martinez, a three-time Cy Young winner, is one of the best right-handed pitchers the game has ever seen.

There are plenty of candidates to mention when selecting the best four pitchers baseball has ever seen. Kershaw's Mount Rushmore is difficult to argue against, though. Each pitcher he selected dominated the sport during their careers.

Kershaw is still writing the book of his career. Injury concerns have limited him at times in recent seasons, but Kershaw has already cemented his legacy as a true superstar. He could retire tomorrow and still be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. However, the Dodgers southpaw clearly believes he has more to offer on the mound.

It remains to be seen when he will return, but Kershaw is expected to pitch at some point this season.