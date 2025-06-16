Many reactions came out following the blockbuster trade involving star hitter Rafael Devers. Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw was one of those who reacted to the news.

The Boston Red Sox traded Devers to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks, left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison, outfield prospect James Tibbs, and pitching prospect Jose Bello.

Kershaw caught wind of the news during the Dodgers' game against the Giants. He expressed amazement towards the deal, making a strong stance towards Devers' place as one of the best stars in the league.

“How about that trade? That's wild! Buster's really doing it! Not Olney; Buster Posey's really doing it over there. Good for Buster, man. He's going for it. I'd consider [Rafael Devers] one of probably the top 10 hitters in the game at worst,” Kershaw said.

What's next for Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) on the mound during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
Clayton Kershaw's Dodgers got the job done on Sunday with a 5-4 win over the Giants, who will get one of the best hitters in the league in Rafael Devers.

It was a tough matchup between two of the best squads in the National League. The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead after two innings before the Giants responded with three runs in the fourth frame. Los Angeles fired back with three runs of their own in the fifth inning, which ended up being the difference in what was a tight victory.

Andy Pages was responsible for four of the Dodgers' five runs. He got things started with a sac fly in the first inning, then fired a three-run homer to left-center field in the fifth inning. Dustin May was the pitcher who got the win for tonight. He lasted for six innings as he struck out three batters and finished with a 4.46 ERA.

Los Angeles improved to a 43-29 record on the season, holding the top spot in the NL West Division standings. They are two games above the Giants and three games above the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers will prepare for their next series, remaining at home. They host the Padres on June 16 at 10:10 p.m. ET.