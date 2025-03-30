Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw is inching closer to a return, and for Los Angeles Dodgers fans, Saturday marked a significant milestone in that journey. The 36-year-old Dodger legend faced live hitters for the first time since undergoing two surgeries in November—one on his left knee for a torn meniscus and another on his left big toe to repair a ruptured plantar plate. While Kershaw is still on the 60-day injured list and not eligible to return until late May, this latest step in his throwing program is the most encouraging sign yet.

“I wouldn’t say it’s perfect, but definitely getting there,” Kershaw said of his recovery. “I think overall it’s good progress. I’m not going to be happy until I’m out on the mound. But I think everybody – doctors and training staff – would say I’m doing what I need to be doing.”

Kershaw acknowledged that his toe surgery is more impactful to his pitching mechanics than the knee procedure. The foot injury affects his ability to push off the rubber, a critical component of his delivery. Adding to the uncertainty is how rare the procedure is among baseball players.

Clayton Kershaw looks to return to the Dodgers soon

“There’s been only one or two baseball players that have had this surgery,” Kershaw said. “It’s just kind of hard to guess when it heals compared to when you feel good enough to push off a mound.”

Though a firm return date remains unclear, Kershaw reiterated that late May remains the target for a potential rehab assignment. “Kind of the timeline I’ve said before is kind of what we’ve all decided on,” he added.

Kershaw signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the Dodgers this offseason, which includes performance incentives that could significantly boost its value. The deal marked a return for his 18th season—all with the Dodgers.

Last year, Kershaw threw just 30 innings while dealing with toe and back issues. He did not appear in the postseason during the Dodgers’ World Series run, a frustrating end to an injury-limited campaign.

Despite that, fans made it clear Friday night just how much Kershaw means to Los Angeles. During the team’s pregame World Series ring ceremony at Dodger Stadium, no player received a louder ovation than the longtime ace. As Kershaw emerged from the dugout, the crowd erupted in cheers, and he tipped his cap with a smile.

While he still has work to do before rejoining the rotation, Saturday’s live batting practice session showed that Kershaw is progressing—and giving Dodgers fans hope that his 2025 return could be just weeks away.