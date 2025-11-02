The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series on Saturday night, behind the arm of Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yamamoto picked up his third win of the World Series, by entering Game 7 in relief. Yamamoto worked two-plus innings, after starting in Game 6.

Yamamoto won back-to-back World Series games, with no rest between Games 6 and 7. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw said that it one of the craziest things any baseball fan may ever see.

“I don't think you'll ever see somebody do what Yama did tonight,” Kershaw said, per ESPN. “That was probably the most gutsy, ballsy thing any guy has ever done.”

Kershaw is set to retire after winning this World Series. He is not alone in his view about Yamamoto. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was in awe of what his hurler was able to do.

“It's unheard of,” Roberts said, “and I think that there's a mind component, there's a delivery, which is a flawless delivery, and there's just an unwavering will. I just haven't seen it. I really haven't.”

The Dodgers have now won back-to-back World Series championships. In 2024, Los Angeles upended the New York Yankees. This season, the club pushed past the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto posted three wins in the World Series

Yamamoto was the MVP for the Dodgers during this Fall Classic. He dominated in Game 2, pitching the entire game and helping Los Angeles even the series. Then when the club was down 3-2, Yamamoto once again bailed his team out.

“His stuff was as good tonight as it was last night, which is absolutely mind-blowing,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said.

Yamamoto got the run support he needed when Will Smith hit a tie breaking homer in the 11th inning of Game 7. Los Angeles then got the three outs to win the game in the bottom of the 11th. The moment was so special for the Dodgers, especially for the veteran Kershaw.

“Hard to put into words, honestly,” Kershaw said. “I'm just so grateful.”

The Dodgers will look to win their third consecutive World Series in 2026.