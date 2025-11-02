The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays found themselves in a dramatic Game 7 in the World Series, which ended up going to extra innings. The Dodgers took the lead in the 11th inning, and it was Will Smith who delivered the go-ahead home run to help the Dodgers take the lead and ultimately win the game.

After the home run, the camera panned to Clayton Kershaw, who was excited that Smith put the Dodgers ahead, and he could be seen saying “Oh my gosh” over and over again.

Clayton Kershaw's reaction to the 11th inning homer is all Dodgers fans 🙌pic.twitter.com/fZCRSusXq4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Smith came up big in Game 7 twice. First, while facing bases loaded with one out, Miguel Rojas retrieved a ground ball and opted to avoid the tag out at first. The ball was hit over to Smith, and he was able to keep his foot on the home plate to help stop the run on Toronto's side.

Article Continues Below

That play came close to the Blue Jays taking the lead, but Smith's clutch gene kicked in at the right time. Afterward, that's when Smith hit the home run in the 11th inning.

The Dodgers were able to stop the Blue Jays from scoring, and they were able to walk away with back-to-back World Series wins. Smith spoke about the team fighting until the end.

“It’s a special group of guys man,” Smith said after the game. “We just never gave up, kept fighting. That was a fight for seven games. That's a really good Toronto Blue Jays team. I'm just excited. There's nothing better than this.”

It looked like the Dodgers were down and out during a few times in this series, but they were able to dig deep and make things happen when it mattered the most. They've now won two World Series in a row, and there's no doubt that they've been the best team in the MLB over the past few years.