In Resident Evil Requiem, players can unlock Charms, which aid the player in Capcom's latest survival horror game. Some of these Charms are passive, while others need to be manually equipped to a weapon. But not everyone knows how unlock these Charms, or what they do. Nevertheless, we created this guide of all Charms and how to get them for your convenience.

All Charms in Resident Evil Requiem & How to Unlock Them

What Are Charms?

Overall, Charms are upgrades that players may unlock throughout the campaign. However, the player must unlock many of them. But those who purchased the Deluxe Edition at least receive one free Charm each for Leon and Grace.

Furthermore, Charms are split by character. For example, Grace may not use Leon's Charms, and vice versa. Additionally, how both characters equip their charms works differently. Lastly, many of Leon's Charms are restricted to specific weapons, with some made specifically for shotguns, handguns, rifles, etc.

All Grace Charms in Resident Evil Requiem

Overall, there are four charms for Grace in Resident Evil Requiem. These must be in her inventory in order for their effect to be active:

Mr. Raccoon – Increases precision and critical hit rate How to Unlock – Automatically included in the Digital Deluxe Edition Stakeout Takeout – Increases Knife Power and durability How to Unlock – Kill the Chef in the Kitchen Area, and use the Pantry Key he drops to open the Pantry Eye Spy – Increases chance to survive fatal damage How to Unlock – Defeat The Chunk in the Care Center (East Wing) as Grace Rugged Rookie – Increases firepower How to Unlock – Purchase from the Special Content Shop for 6,500 CP

Every Leon Charm in Resident Evil Requiem

Overall, there are seven charms for Leon in Resident Evil Requiem. Unlike Grace, these must be attached to a weapon in order for their effect to be active. Furthermore, certain charms only work with certain guns.

DSO Emblem – Increases precision and critical hit rate How to Unlock – Automatically included in the Digital Deluxe Edition

Weapons – Silencer 9, Alligator Snapper Connoseiur – Increases Firepower How to Unlock – Found in the Rhodes Hill: Pantry inside the Warped Closet as Leon (Requires Pantry Key from Chef Zombie)

Weapons – All Weapons work with this Charm BSAA Embem – Increases Firepower when no scope is equipped How to Unlock – Inside BSAA Contained 04 in East Raccoon City (After refueling Ridgewood Generator)

Weapons – Marksman 1A, Classic 70 S.T.A.R.S. Emblem – Increases firepower and aim sway for Automatic weapons How to Unlock – Use the Locker Key from the Operating Room to open up the RPD West Office in Chapter 12 (Go to the crates by the monitor to find the key

Weapons – Gal, Stiri REVO3 AI, Clatter Carbine Power Shades – Provides unlimited bullet penetration. Furthermore, increases the firepower of the last bullet How to Unlock – Found in the locked briefcase in the S.T.A.R.S. Office in RPD (Code is RRR)

Weapons – Requiem Cute Bear – Increases mid-range firepower for Shotguns at the cost of short-range potency How to Unlock – Found in the RPD Parking Garage

Weapons – W870 Police, 990-TAC, MSBG 500 Trusted Companion – Increases handgun bullet penetration How to Unlock – Defeat 300 enemies (counts across saves)

Weapons – Handguns

Overall, that includes all Charms in Resident Evil Requiem. We wish you luck in collecting all of them to make your experience easier.

Overall, that includes all Charms in Resident Evil Requiem. We wish you luck in collecting all of them to make your experience easier.