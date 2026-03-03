The Arizona Cardinals are officially moving on from longtime starting quarterback Kyler Murray, whom the team has informed it plans to release at the beginning of the new league year.

Murray, who has been with the Arizona since it selected him No. 1 overall in 2019, has accepted the decision with gratitude. The 28-year-old penned a heartfelt farewell message to the Cardinals fan base amid the news of his release on X, formerly Twitter.

“To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Murray tweeted. “I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77-year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best. I am no stranger to adversity; I am prepared for whatever's next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it. Godspeed.”

Murray inked a five-year, $230.5 million extension in 2022, which would have kept him with the Cardinals through 2028. He instead hits the 2026 free agency market for the first time in his career after seven up-and-down years in Glendale.

Following a resurgent 2024 campaign, Murray regressed in 2025. The former Heisman Trophy winner threw for a career-low 962 passing yards and six touchdowns in just five games before Jacoby Brissett took over and revived the offense.

Kyler Murray to become top free agent after Cardinals release

Article Continues Below

Although Murray is coming off the worst year of his career, he is about to become the top quarterback of the 2026 free agency class.

Once his release is official, Murray will be the only bona fide starter available on the market. Aaron Rodgers will also be a free agent, but the 42-year-old is expected to announce his retirement in the coming months.

Murray otherwise joins a free agency class that includes Russell Wilson, Tyrod Taylor, Marcus Mariota, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Jimmy Garoppolo and Malik Willis at the top. No winning team will be signing any of those players to be its day-one starter.

Murray will not make anywhere close to his recent $230.5 million deal, but he could still be given another starting opportunity. The Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are among those who could be interested in adding him in free agency.