The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres just ended their latest regular season series, and the newest installment has been feisty to say the least.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called out the Padres again for what he viewed as an intentional attack on Shohei Ohtani.

The star took a sharp fastball to his right shoulder in the bottom half of Thursday night's ninth inning. The incident occurred shortly after Dodgers pitcher Jack Little plunked Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. with a fastball of his own.

Now Shohei Ohtani is hit and Robert Suarez gets tossed

“This is a right-handed pitcher going crosscourt to hit Shohei up and in,” Roberts said of the pitch after the game. “That's a hard throw. And I don't know how many left-handed hitters Suarez has hit with the fastball, but clearly there was intent behind it.”

It was the second time in a span of three days that Tatis and Ohtani had been hit by pitches almost directly after each other. Further, once Ohtani was hit, benches cleared, and Roberts had to be separated from San Diego manager Mike Shildt.

While Roberts did not think there was intent behind the Little pitch that hit Tatis, he was certain that Padres pitcher Robert Suarez meant to hit Ohtani.

Both skippers, along with Suarez, were ejected. After being hit on the hand, Tatis underwent ultimately inconclusive X-rays and will have a CT scan to determine the true severity of his injury on Friday.

“We got a guy who's getting X-rays right now, is one of the best players in the game, fortunately on our team, and this guy has taken shots, OK?” Shildt said after the contest. “And before this series, and I can back this up with complete evidence, the track records speak for themselves — teams that I manage don't get into altercations like this because teams that I manage don't throw at people. But also, teams I manage don't take anything.

“And after a while, I'm not going to take it. And I'm not going to take it on behalf of Tatis, I'm not going to take it on behalf of the team, intentional or unintentional. It's really that simple. That's how this game is played. And if you want to call that old-school, then yeah, we'll play old-school baseball.”

The Dodgers and Padres have formed a special rivalry, but fans should simply hope both sides make it through the season intact.