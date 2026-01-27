The Los Angeles Dodgers have had great success with Dave Roberts as manager, including back-to-back World Series championships. Roberts now wants to take his talents to the Olympics. He is making his case to manage Team USA at the 2028 games.

“I want to manage the Olympic team,” Roberts told the California Post, and reported by the New York Post. “That’s what I want to do. In L.A., I want to manage that team.”

The Olympics will be held in Los Angeles in 2028. Roberts feels that his resumé speaks for itself, and the icing on the cake is that he is already working in that city.

“I went to school here,” Roberts said, who graduated from UCLA. “I manage the Dodgers.

“It’s a no-brainer.”

Time will tell if Roberts gets the call to take that gig. He has managed the Dodgers since the 2016 season, and has three World Series titles with the club.

Article Continues Below

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the 2028 Olympics

In the past, college athletes and minor-leaguers have played for Team USA in baseball. That is because the Summer Olympics frequently schedule their events right in the middle of pro baseball season.

A number of Major League Baseball players including Shohei Ohtani and Bryce Harper have said they want to play in the 2028 games. The 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles have to work around MLB's schedule, in order for MLB players to participate. There appears to be some progress with that.

“(MLB) Commissioner Rob Manfred has sounded increasingly optimistic that a deal could be made. A major obstacle was removed in November when LA28 announced a new schedule for its baseball, with the competition requiring just a slightly extended All-Star break from MLB,” the California Post's Dylan Hernandez reported.

Team USA last won a gold medal at the Olympics in baseball back in 2000. Former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda was managing that team. Team USA finished as the runners-up in the 2020 games.