The Los Angeles Dodgers' starting rotation has been the main story all season for the team. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had to watch as Clayton Kershaw came back from injury. Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, and Blake Snell spent significant time on the injured list as well. However, Roki Sasaki's return is on the horizon. The only question is what his role will be once he is back.

The young pitcher struggled early in his rookie season with his command. However, a shoulder injury sent Sasaki to the Dodgers' IL in May. He has not pitched in a game since then.

Despite sitting out for so long, the pitcher has made some major strides towards his return. If Los Angeles has its way, he will be back before the playoffs begin and get himself back into a rhythm on the pitcher's mound.

Roberts, for one, is optimistic when it comes to his starter. Sasaki is traveling with the team, but there is no specific date set for his return. According to Dodgers Nation, Roberts is more concerned about getting the pitcher back healthy before worrying about his role. However, the decision could see Sasaki remain a starter or move into the bullpen as a bulk reliever.

“He’s going to be flying in today & he’s going to be sitting down with all of us that make decisions,” Roberts said. “…whether it’s getting ready for something to happen here in starting role or changing a role, it should all be on the table.”

That news is music to the ears of Dodgers fans. The fanbase has already started guessing what Roberts' playoff rotation will look like.

One theory is that Kershaw and Ohtani will work as a tandem during the postseason. Regardless of what the plan is, having Sasaki healthy and available gives Roberts another talented arm to turn to when needed.