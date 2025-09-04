The Los Angeles Dodgers have one more Pittsburgh Pirates matchup to wrap up the three-game series. But L.A. already has a new pitching plan lined up for the future. One involving Shohei Ohtani and Clayton Kershaw.

Los Angeles Times Dodgers beat writer Jack Harris unveiled what Dave Roberts plans to do. Which he shared via X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday afternoon.

“Shohei Ohtani’s next pitching start will be Monday back home in LA. Clayton Kershaw will move up to pitch on four days rest on Sunday,” Harris shared.

This approach rules out Ohtani from facing the Baltimore Orioles in interleague action. Whereas the lefty Kershaw will return to the hill soon.

Shohei Ohtani scratched from previous Dodgers start

Fans wanting to see Ohtani throw heat nearly saw him do so on Wednesday.

Article Continues Below

However, Roberts made the decision to elevate Emmet Sheehan as starter. Ohtani felt under the weather and got limited to designated hitting duties, per Roberts.

Sheehan, though, left the 3-0 loss to the Pirates with controversy. Fans blasted the right-handed Sheehan for this moment outlined by MLB reporter Ben Verlander.

“It appears Emmet Sheehan just intentionally kept the first MLB hit ball for Cam Devanney. The team asked for the ball. The umpire threw Sheehan a new ball and he clearly switched it in his glove,” Verlander posted on his X account.

Dodgers reporter Kristen Watson spoke with Sheehan about the ordeal. Denying Sheehan did that on purpose.

“Emmet Sheehan said it was not intentional, he didn’t realize that the ball was being called for and shared he would personally apologize to Cam Devanney for the misunderstanding,” Watson shared.

As for Kershaw, he threw in four innings on Tuesday in the Steel City. Kershaw surrendered four hits and fanned three batters. He pitched in five total innings.