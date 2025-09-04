The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing increased uncertainty in their quest to repeat as World Series champions, as manager Dave Roberts confirmed there are no plans to bring pitcher Roki Sasaki back to the majors anytime soon. The injury update comes after Sasaki’s latest rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where the 23-year-old’s velocity and command once again fell short of expectations.

The Los Angeles Times’ Jack Harris posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) following Sasaki’s start for Triple-A Oklahoma City, where the right-hander allowed four earned runs and surrendered two home runs in the first inning. Harris reported that Roberts was not optimistic about the Japanese rookie pitcher's readiness.

“Dave Roberts said Roki Sasaki’s stuff last night was still not up to where the club was hoping

Organization is still deciding what his next steps will be, but there are no plans to bring him back to the majors for now”

Sasaki’s fastball averaged just 94.4 mph, a sharp decline from the 100+ mph velocity that made him the No. 1 international prospect when he signed with the club in January. After being placed on the 15-day injured list on May 13 with a right shoulder impingement, and later moved to the 60-day IL, the right-handed pitcher has struggled to regain form. His latest outing only deepened concerns about Sasaki’s recovery.

The Dodgers' pitching rotation has clearly felt his absence. With no late-season reinforcement on the horizon, added pressure now falls on Clayton Kershaw, Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, and the bullpen to carry the load. Roberts’ comments also suggest L.A. may shift its internal focus to 2026 for Sasaki’s full development.

Online reaction ranged from frustrated to sarcastic, with some fans labeling the rookie a bust while others suggested he stay in Triple-A. The frustration only grew after Roberts' remarks made one thing clear — Sasaki won’t be returning any time soon and the Dodgers’ playoff push just became even more challenging.