After turning in one of the single-greatest playoff performances in MLB history in the NLCS, perennial MVP Shohei Ohtani did it again for Los Angeles Dodgers fans in Game 3 of the World Series.

How, one may ask, could someone follow up a game where they hit three home runs while recording double-digit strikeouts on the mound? Well, by connecting on all four of his first at-bats, recording two doubles and two home runs to score three runs in the game, including the moon shot that tied everything up at 5-5 in the seventh.

SHOHEI OHTANI HITS ANOTHER HOME RUN TO TIE THE GAME

With numbers on par with some of the very best to ever do it, where does Ohtani sit in that pantheon of MLB performers? Well, according to Talkin' Baseball, Ohtani is only the second player in MLB history to hit eight home runs in the playoffs, tied with the elietest of the elite.

“Shohei Ohtani's eight home runs are tied for the second most in a single postseason throughout MLB history,” Talkin' Baseball shared. “Randy Arozarena holds the record with 10 in 2020. Carlos Beltran, Barry Bonds, Nelson Cruz, Adolis Garcia, and Corey Seager are the others with eight.”

Can Ohtani actually gun for Arozaren‘s record, putting up 10 or even 11 homers before the Fall Classic ends one way or the other? It's hard to say, but with plenty more at-bats set to come for the three-time MVP, one thing is clear: it's not if Ohtani will do something amazing for the Dodgers, but when the inevitable happens and he etches his name in baseball history once more.