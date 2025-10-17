The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the first three games of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, and unless the Brew Crew can pull off one of the greatest comebacks in MLB history, manager Dave Roberts' team will be heading back to the World Series to defend the title they won a year ago over the New York Yankees.

The Dodgers have been playing at an extremely high level in the postseason after struggling with consistency for a good chunk of the regular season. Their pitching staff is healthy and thriving and that's one of the main reasons the team swept the Cincinnati Reds and beat the Philadelphia Phillies in convincing fashion before getting the jump on the Brewers.

Roberts has faced questions about the Dodgers' philosophy of bringing in so many elite players to the team. He was asked if the team is “buying championships” when they appear to have an advantage of spending the most money on talented players like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Roberts was not about to do anything but defend the way the Dodgers do business. “We’re in a big market, we’re expected to win,” the Dodgers manager said. “I can’t speak to revenue we’re bringing but our ownership puts a big chunk into players and that’s the way it should be. Trying to be a competitor.”

Dodgers have dominated in the biggest games.

The Dodgers have become the best and most consistent franchise in Major League Baseball for many seasons. While the New York Yankees still hold the record for the most World Series titles with 27, they have not been able to claim the title of champions since the 2009 season. Additionally, as the Dodgers have been playing near-flawless baseball in the playoffs the past two years, the Yankees rarely display that level of execution.

The Dodgers have won 8 World Series titles and if they can pick up their ninth this year, that will give them three in a six-year period. Roberts' team knows how to stay calm in the biggest moments and the team never appears intimidated or overwhelmed by the circumstances that are involved.