World Series Game 7 stories are sprouting now that the Los Angeles Dodgers are taking their victory lap. Including Miguel Rojas revealing a rather hilarious message Shohei Ohtani sent him amid the pulsating final game that shattered MLB ratings.

Rojas spoke with Chris Rose in reflecting back on the epic victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. He ripped the game-tying home run for the Dodgers that forced extra innings. But Rojas revealed to Rose what the humorous moment was.

“I hit the homer and everyone is on top of me right in front of the dugout. But then Shohei is hitting next. he pops one up to left to make it two outs in the inning. He came back to the dugout and I'm by the bat rack like laying my helmet. Shohei came to me and he says ‘Miggy, you can't retire next year,'” Rojas shared. “You're playing with me for 10 more years.”

Except Rojas responded with “Shohei I'm old, I don't know if I can play 10 more years.”

Is Miguel Rojas at end of line with Dodgers?

The 36-year-old Venezuelan native now owns two WS rings — both with L.A. Though he's become a fan favorite among Dodger blue for helping spearhead the latest title runs.

Rojas, though, is facing a crucial offseason. He's officially a free agent for 2026 as Rojas just completed the third season of his three-year contract.

Ohtani obviously played the role of sales pitch man in attempting to bring back Rojas — even if it meant him playing past 45. Yet has Rojas already made up his mind with where he wants to be in '26?

“I'll play with you next year for sure,” was what Rojas told Ohtani.

Rojas also confirmed he wants to run it back in L.A.

“After what just happened, it's really hard to see myself playing on another team next year,” Rojas said. “I just want to play one more year. So you can come to your own conclusion.”

Rojas could join Max Muncy as Dodgers returning for '26, with the slugger getting his option picked up on Thursday.