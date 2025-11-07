The Los Angeles Dodgers took home the title after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in Game 7 of the World Series. It was a closely contested battle throughout the series that had everyone on the edge of their seats. However, it sounds like some of the posts Drake made during the championship round didn't sit well with L.A.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas claims the entire locker room did not like Drake mocking Shohei Ohtani one bit. To the point where the club got pissed off about it.

“I try to stay humble, don't talk too much, but I mean, that doesn't go unnoticed,” said Rojas about Drake. “When you do something like that, and when you kind of like disrespect a little bit the best player in the game, not understanding the quality of like the person, and what the guy has done for baseball, it's really hard to jump to conclusions at that time.

“We lose Game 3. [Trey] Yesavage threw a really good game, and we're not doing anything else. And we gotta praise the guy, because he threw the ball really well. He pitched an amazing game… And then all of a sudden we got [Drake] right here… You don't have to do that, man.”

#Exclusive 👀 Drake going after Shohei Ohtani during the World Series actually backfired HARD. Miguel Rojas tells TMZ Sports the locker room definitely took notice of the rapper taking shots at their superstar teammate — and they didn't like it one bit. https://t.co/vvsZw4WLxd pic.twitter.com/uVGVwtULeH — TMZ (@TMZ) November 7, 2025

The 39-year-old famed rapper posted an image of Trey Yesavage striking out Shohei Ohtani during Game 3 of the World Series with a comment saying “Savage already OTW to the dugout boss lol.” That's the alleged post the Dodgers saw that rubbed them the wrong way.

Drake going crazy with the trash talk tonight https://t.co/E0mVKn3Aax pic.twitter.com/WQ9v2m7jxT — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 30, 2025

In the end, the Los Angeles got the last laugh by winning the World Series. Now that the 2025 season is over, the Dodgers will likely make aggressive moves in the offseason to maintain a competitive roster to chase after a potential three-peat.