The Los Angeles Dodgers designated right-handed pitcher Tony Gonsolin for assignment on Thursday, bringing an end to his six-season tenure with the team. The move was part of a roster shuffle that included adding outfielder Ryan Ward and left-handed pitcher Robinson Ortiz to the 40-man roster, while outrighting outfielder Justin Dean and right-handed pitcher Michael Grove to Triple-A (h/t USA Today's Bob Nightengale).

Injuries over the past three seasons have limited Gonsolin's playing time. A ninth-round pick by Los Angeles in 2016 out of Saint Mary’s College, he made his MLB debut in 2019, posting a 2.93 ERA across 40 innings. In 2020, he continued his strong performance with a 2.31 ERA in 46.2 innings. The 31-year-old's career peaked in 2022, when he earned his first and only All-Star selection after a 16-1 record with a 2.14 ERA and 119 strikeouts over 130.1 innings, positioning him as a top Cy Young candidate before injuries impeded his momentum.

The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2023 and missed the entire 2024 season. He returned in 2025 but sustained a back injury during spring training that delayed his season debut. Gonsolin ultimately made seven starts in 2025, compiling a 3-2 record with a 5.00 ERA and 38 strikeouts across 36 innings before undergoing a second elbow surgery in August, which included an internal brace procedure and flexor tendon repair. This latest procedure is expected to keep him out for most, if not all, of the 2026 season.

Over his six years with the Dodgers, Gonsolin compiled a 3.34 ERA over 411.2 innings, including 387 strikeouts and 149 walks in 86 games (78 starts). He earned three World Series rings and posted a 6.1 fWAR, but recurring injuries ultimately limited his availability and effectiveness.

Los Angeles roster moves indicate a focus on protecting emerging talent. Ward, 27, had a superb season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, winning Pacific Coast League MVP after hitting .290/.380/.557 with 36 home runs, 122 RBIs, and 315 total bases. Ortiz, 25, has spent most of his career in the Dodgers’ minor league system, posting a 2.73 ERA with 72 strikeouts over 59.1 innings in 48 games in 2025.

With Gonsolin now off the roster, he is eligible for arbitration and projected to earn at least $5.4 million in 2026, though his recovery timeline may impact opportunities. Los Angeles, meanwhile, continues to manage a deep pitching staff as they looks toward defending their World Series title in 2026.