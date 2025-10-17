The Los Angeles Dodgers are just one win away from their second straight World Series appearance, and infielder Miguel Rojas does not seem to be overly concerned about how All-Star Shohei Ohtani has been performing in the postseason, and is supremely confident in how the 31-year-old will handle his Game 4 start on Friday.

After the Dodgers' 3-1 victory in Game 3 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers, Rojas made his feelings on Ohtani’s upcoming start crystal clear.

“Shohei’s one of those superheroes,” Rojas told Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “ I have no doubt with the talent that he has that he’s one swing away from doing something really special. He’ll have a lot of opportunities leading off for us, and pitching.’’

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy echoed this sentiment and was even more vocal regarding his confidence in Ohtani.

“I’m expecting nothing short of incredibe,” Muncy said. “I’m expecting him to pitch a great game and what he does offensively is just kind of icing on the cake at that point.”

Ohtani has only hit .158 during the Dodgers’ postseason run thus far, but could make a major impact when he takes the ball on Friday night. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts

“Obviously Shohei's not performing the way he would like,” Roberts said, “or we expect. But I just know how big of a part he is to this thing.’’

The Dodgers will face the Brewers in Game 4 of the NLCS on Friday night and attempt to continue their title defense with another World Series showing.