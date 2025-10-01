The Los Angeles Dodgers opened the 2025 NL Wild Card Series with a 10-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds, but postgame focus quickly turned to the status of utility players Kiké Hernández and Tommy Edman. Both exited early in Game 1, raising concerns about potential injury setbacks.

Roberts quickly addressed both situations. According to the Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris, who posted the update on X (formerly known as Twitter), The Dodgers manager said both players are expected to be in the lineup for Game 2.

“Dave Roberts said Kiké Hernández left tonight’s game with back tightness, but added declaratively: “He’s playing tomorrow.”

Roberts said he also took Tommy Edman out early to get him off his feet as they continue to manage his ankle injury”

The injury to Hernández surfaced after he exited in the seventh inning while starting in left field. With the Dodgers up 10-2, Miguel Rojas shifted over as a precaution. Roberts emphasized it wasn’t a setback, but a move to preserve Hernández’s availability for the rest of the postseason.

Article Continues Below

As for Edman, the infielder was pulled after his at-bat in the fifth frame. He had already contributed a solo home run in the third inning and showed no visible discomfort. The club will continue to monitor his ankle, but the Dodgers manager insists he's good to go.

The decision to rest both players mid-game underscored the Dodgers manager’s strategy to protect key contributors without compromising momentum. With L.A. holding a large lead at the time, the moves were seen as precautionary and not reactionary.

The updates followed a dominant Game 1 performance that featured five home runs, including two from Shohei Ohtani and two from Teoscar Hernandez. Edman added the fifth. Backed by seven strong innings from Blake Snell, the club closed out a 10-5 win and now holds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series at home against the Reds.

With both Hernández and Edman expected back, the Dodgers head into Game 2 with their depth intact and a chance to complete a series sweep.