The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting prepared for the Wild Card Series, but they have a few players who have been dealing with injuries. Dave Roberts recently had some positive updates for some of those key players, according to Sonja Chen of MLB.com.

“Dave Roberts reiterated that he expects Max Muncy to be ready for Game 1 on Tuesday. Tommy Edman should also be available to play in the field then. Will Smith came away ‘fine' from swinging yesterday and would need to take live ABs tomorrow to be considered for the roster,” Chen wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Muncy had bruising in his leg after getting hit by a pitch against the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 20. Since returning from the injured list earlier in the month, he's been hit by three pitches and left the game after the first two hits. Muncy has spent some time on the injured list this season after suffering a bone bruise in July and straining his right oblique in mid-August.

It would probably be best for the Dodgers to take things slow with Muncy, but it doesn't seem like the injury is serious, and he should be fine when the Wild Card series approaches.

As for Edman, he's been dealing with an ankle injury since the end of April and has spent time on the injured list two different times. Edman's ankle was recently noted as a little sore and was held out of the game at the end of the week.

The Dodgers are going to want their players healthy at the right time, especially Muncy and Edman, who could be key for them in a postseason run. After winning the World Series last season, the Dodgers are looking to put themselves in a position to defend their title, and they have a good chance of doing so.