The Los Angeles Dodgers have struggled recently. After enduring a seven-game losing streak before the All-Star break the Dodgers got shut out by the Brewers on Friday. While LA’s star-studded offense has underperformed of late, Mookie Betts is in a season-long slump.

After another hitless performance in the series opener against Milwaukee, manager Dave Roberts has decided to sit Betts for Saturday’s game, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. While Roberts considered moving the star shortstop down in the order, he doesn’t plan to make that change.

It’s unclear how long Betts will be out of the Dodgers lineup. “It could be one night, it could be two. I expect him back in there [Sunday] but it’ll be day-to-day,” Roberts said, via Dodgers Nation on X.

Dodgers address Mookie Betts’ season-long slump

Oct 29, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) reacts after striking out during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium.
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Betts is having the worst season of his 12-year career. The former MVP and eight-time All-Star is slashing .241/.311/.377 with an OPS+ of 95. He has 11 home runs, 45 RBI, 56 runs scored and 2.3 bWAR in 90 games for the Dodgers this season.

However, he’s had a particularly difficult time at the plate in July. Betts is hitless in his last three games and just 3-28 in his last seven contests, batting .107 with a .304 OPS in that span.

The outlier season has left Betts looking for answers. Roberts hopes some time off will get him back on track.

Betts has endured some unusual incidents in 2025. He began the season with a mystery illness that caused him to lose 25 pounds and kept him out of the Dodgers’ season opener.

More recently, Betts fractured his toe after stubbing his foot at home. However, he was able to return to the field shortly after the injury.

Despite the Dodgers’ recent struggles, the team still leads the NL West. LA is 4.5 games ahead of the second-place San Diego Padres. But if the Dodgers hope to repeat as champions this season, the team will need Betts to pull out of his prolonged funk.

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Oct 8, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Kopech (45) throws in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park.
Dodgers receive 2 encouraging injury updatesMatty Breisch ·
Dodgers Mookie Betts looking serious/upset at Dodger Stadium.
Why Mookie Betts hasn’t turned miserable season around despite Dodgers’ successJoey Mistretta ·
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester (46) pitches against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field.
Brewers’ Quinn Priester sets new 2025 first while shutting down DodgersMike Gianakos ·
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reaches second on a double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman equals Lou Gehrig with first hit after All-Star breakJordan Llanes ·
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) celebrates after hitting a three run home run against the New York Yankees in the second inning at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Max Muncy earns major injury update from Dave RobertsMatty Breisch ·
Josue De Paula and Alex Freeland
Top prospects Los Angeles Dodgers must trade at 2025 MLB trade deadlineRB Hayek ·