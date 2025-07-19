The Los Angeles Dodgers have struggled recently. After enduring a seven-game losing streak before the All-Star break the Dodgers got shut out by the Brewers on Friday. While LA’s star-studded offense has underperformed of late, Mookie Betts is in a season-long slump.

After another hitless performance in the series opener against Milwaukee, manager Dave Roberts has decided to sit Betts for Saturday’s game, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. While Roberts considered moving the star shortstop down in the order, he doesn’t plan to make that change.

It’s unclear how long Betts will be out of the Dodgers lineup. “It could be one night, it could be two. I expect him back in there [Sunday] but it’ll be day-to-day,” Roberts said, via Dodgers Nation on X.

Dodgers address Mookie Betts’ season-long slump

Betts is having the worst season of his 12-year career. The former MVP and eight-time All-Star is slashing .241/.311/.377 with an OPS+ of 95. He has 11 home runs, 45 RBI, 56 runs scored and 2.3 bWAR in 90 games for the Dodgers this season.

However, he’s had a particularly difficult time at the plate in July. Betts is hitless in his last three games and just 3-28 in his last seven contests, batting .107 with a .304 OPS in that span.

The outlier season has left Betts looking for answers. Roberts hopes some time off will get him back on track.

Betts has endured some unusual incidents in 2025. He began the season with a mystery illness that caused him to lose 25 pounds and kept him out of the Dodgers’ season opener.

More recently, Betts fractured his toe after stubbing his foot at home. However, he was able to return to the field shortly after the injury.

Despite the Dodgers’ recent struggles, the team still leads the NL West. LA is 4.5 games ahead of the second-place San Diego Padres. But if the Dodgers hope to repeat as champions this season, the team will need Betts to pull out of his prolonged funk.