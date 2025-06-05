When news broke that Mookie Betts would miss time during the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ World Series rematch against the New York Yankees, it felt like adding insult to an already very injured team.

With Freddie Freeman's shower injury fresh in their minds, fans around Los Angeles County and beyond wondered how the Silver Slugging shortstop could become so unlucky and how exactly the injury took place.

Well, on his podcast, On Base with Mookie Betts, the MVP broke it down with Pete Alonso, giving fans a piece of sound advice to avoid suffering a similar fate.

“You should always use a flashlight when you're walking in the dark,” Betts declared. “You know how many times people like stub their toe on the wall or on the bed or whatever? Yeah. And you never think anything about it.

“You know, it hurts. But now it impacted. And like man, like you know, it really sucked. And you know, I just, I remember the seconds like right when you hit your toe, and you know it hasn't, it doesn't start hurting yet. And then the pain comes. Yeah, you got it. So I knew I got it on a good one.”

In 2025, a broken toe is far from a debilitating injury, as Betts missed less than a week and didn't have to even go on 15-day IL due to his injury. Betts returned for Clayton Kershaw's start against the New York Mets and even turned in a quality showing, recording two hits and two RBIs over his five at-bats.

Will Betts' injury continue to hamper him over the next few weeks? Potentially so, but if he continues to play as well as he did in his return, the Dodgers should continue to play him as he works back to full strength, as Betts remains one of the team's top two-way players even if he's slightly diminished by a late-night faux pas.