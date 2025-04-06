On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers improved to 9-1 on the 2025 MLB season with a 3-1 road win over the Philadelphia Phillies, avenging their loss from the previous night. The game marked the third career start for former international star Roki Sasaki, and he had by far the most impressive game of his career in response.

On the evening, Sosaki held the Phillies to just one run on three hits, striking out four batters before exiting in the fifth inning.

After the game, manager Dave Roberts said that Sosaki “settled in nicely,” per SportsNet LA on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, catcher Austin Barnes got one hundred percent real on Sosaki's mentality heading into the game, per Sonja Chen of MLB.com.

“Before we went out there, he told me, ‘Let’s go,’” Barnes said. “I liked that. It was good to see, just going out there and competing.”