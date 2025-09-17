The Los Angeles Dodgers watched a win slip away on Tuesday night, and manager Dave Roberts found himself at the center of controversy after a pivotal decision involving superstar Shohei Ohtani. Despite throwing five no-hit innings on just 68 pitches, Ohtani was pulled before the sixth frame. The move unraveled fast.

Reliever Justin Wrobleski entered from the bullpen and immediately gave up five hits, including a three-run homer to Brandon Marsh, sparking a furious rally for the Philadelphia Phillies. The decision to pull the 3-time MVP backfired instantly as the momentum shifted. Roberts' bullpen gambled and lost, as the Dodgers blew a 4-0 lead and ultimately fell 9-6 at Chavez Ravine, leaving fans stunned and frustration boiling over.

The Athletic’s Matt Gelb captured the scene perfectly on X (formerly known as Twitter), using the right words to sum up a nightmare unfolding in Los Angeles as the fans erupted.

“The Phillies were no-hit for five innings by Ohtani. They have scored five runs in the sixth inning against Justin Wrobleski. Dodger Stadium is raining boos on Dave Roberts. Oh my.”

Pulling Ohtani before he had even allowed a hit drew loud boos from the 44,000-plus in attendance and triggered a bullpen collapse that has now doomed the Dodgers in back-to-back losses.

Roberts defended the choice postgame, citing workload management and long-term health. But the timing and result put a spotlight on another Dave Roberts decision under fire as the postseason nears.

The Dodgers vs. Phillies series finale on Wednesday is now critical, with Blake Snell set to start. With the division lead shrinking, Roberts and his staff face rising pressure from both fans and standings alike.