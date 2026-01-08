Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes addressed the future of running back David Montgomery following a disappointing 2025 season that saw the franchise fall short of expectations.

Detroit finished 9-8 and missed the postseason one year after posting a historic 15-2 record. The Lions closed the regular season with a 19-16 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 18, but the victory did little to change the broader evaluation of the roster entering the offseason.

Holmes spoke candidly about Montgomery’s campaign in comments shared Thursday by Eric Woodyard of ESPN on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“#Lions GM Brad Holmes called it a tough year for RB David Montgomery with the lack of touches. They'll have discussions with what's best going forward for his career — either in Detroit or elsewhere. ‘He deserves to be in a situation where his skillset can be utilized,’ he said.”

Montgomery, 28, experienced the lightest workload of his career in his third season with the Detroit Lions. Across 17 games, he logged 158 rushing attempts for 716 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry while scoring eight touchdowns. He also recorded two fumbles, one of which was lost.

Jahmyr Gibbs’ rise clouds David Montgomery’s role with Lions

The reduced usage reflected a shift in Detroit’s offensive identity rather than a decline in Montgomery’s efficiency. His role narrowed as the Lions leaned more heavily on a younger, more dynamic backfield option.

That change coincided with the continued rise of Jahmyr Gibbs, who emerged as one of the league’s most productive all-around running backs in his third season. Gibbs finished the year with 243 carries for 1,223 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns while averaging five yards per attempt. He matched Montgomery with two fumbles and one lost.

Gibbs’ impact extended well beyond the ground game. The 23-year-old was heavily involved as a receiver, hauling in 77 receptions on 94 targets for 616 yards and five touchdowns, giving Detroit a versatile weapon in multiple offensive looks.

Holmes’ comments suggest the organization is open to evaluating Montgomery’s future role as it reshapes the roster after a season that failed to build on last year’s breakthrough. Whether that future includes Detroit or another team remains a key storyline to watch as the Lions enter the offseason determined to recalibrate their offensive balance.