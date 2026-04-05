The Los Angeles Dodgers have gotten off to a strong start to the 2026 MLB season, currently sitting at 6-2 ahead of Sunday afternoon's series finale against the Washington Nationals. Unfortunately, the Dodgers got an injury scare on Saturday against Washington when star shortstop Mookie Betts was forced to leave the game.

Now, the Dodgers have gotten a rough injury update following an MRI on Betts.

“Mookie Betts is going on the IL with a right oblique strain. Miguel Rojas and Hyeseong Kim will platoon at SS,” reported Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register on X, formerly Twitter. “#Dodgers Dave Roberts said he would ‘take the under' on 4 to 6 weeks for Betts' return.”

Betts has been a key player for the Dodgers for several years now, and exited Saturday's game against the Nationals after grabbing for his back. Betts is one of several aging veterans on the Dodgers' roster, as he will turn 34 years old during the postseason this year.

Meanwhile, the good news for Los Angeles is that the team has plenty of great options, including Kim, to help make up the difference, as well as a great stable of starting pitchers to help keep opponents in check.

Injuries were a big issue for the Dodgers during the regular season last year, which still culminated in a second straight World Series championship anyway, and the team is hoping that Betts' injury is not a sign of things to come on that front this year.

The Dodgers' series finale vs Washington is set to get underway at 1:35 pm ET.